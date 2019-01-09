ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help finding a woman who has been missing since late October.
Asheville police said Savannah Lynne West, 22, was last seen on October 25, 2018 near Mission Hospital.
West is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has several tattoos on her arms, shoulders, back and legs.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
