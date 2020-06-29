Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are hoping you can help identify a man they say is suspected of arson.
Police say on June 20, around 2:12 a.m., they responded to a fire in an alley between Salsa's and Farm Burger on Patton Avenue they believed was suspicious.
Officers say the fire was lit in the dumpster located in the back alley. Luckily, the fire only caused property damage and no one was injured.
After further investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section (CIS), the fire is believed to be a result of arson. The video above shows the suspect.
Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
