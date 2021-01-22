Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Simpsonville are asking for the public's help, identifying one suspect and locating another, they say is wanted for an attempted armed robbery.
According to police, the pair attempted the robbery at a Simpsonville residence on Thursday.
Police have identified one of the men as Dante Sanchez Hampton, police have yet to identify the other man at this time. Both suspects' whereabouts are unknown.
Officers say the pair was traveling in a red truck at the time the crime was committed.
Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous and neither should be approached if seen.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either suspect or the identity of the unknown male, you're asked to call Simpsonville Investigator James Donnelly at 864-967-9536. Tips can be made anonymously and submitted via CRIME STOPPERS at 23-CRIME.
