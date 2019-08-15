Photo of suspect and vehicle

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department has asked for help identifying a man officers want to speak to in connection with a hit-and-run.

The collision happened at Lowe's in Hendersonville on July 3.

Police released a surveillance video of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

Anyone with information on the man’s identify is asked to call Officer Austin Putnam at (828) 697-3025.

