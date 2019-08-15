HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department has asked for help identifying a man officers want to speak to in connection with a hit-and-run.
The collision happened at Lowe's in Hendersonville on July 3.
Police released a surveillance video of the man and the vehicle he was driving.
Anyone with information on the man’s identify is asked to call Officer Austin Putnam at (828) 697-3025.
MORE NEWS - Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.