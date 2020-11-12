ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police have shared a photo of a woman they need help identifying in a shoplifting investigation.
Police said the incident happened at the Walmart on the Liberty Highway.
Officers are attempting to identify a woman accused of stealing merchandise and assaulting a Loss Prevention officer as she was leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to call police and reference case number 20-58163.
