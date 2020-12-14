ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police have released two surveillance photos of a suspect wanted after the Telco Community Bank was robbed on December 11.
The robbery occurred at 5:50 p.m. at the bank branch on Hendersonville Road.
Police said the suspect, a man, had demanded cash and threatened to use a weapon.
No one was hurt and the suspect fled on foot, heading north, toward the nearby Ingles.
Police said the suspect was 6' to 6' 2" tall, and weighing approximately 250-275 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, khaki work pants, and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
MORE NEWS - Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in Hendersonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.