Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say was involved in a stabbing incident that occurred in late April.
According to police, the stabbing took place in front of the French Broad Food Co-Op on Biltmore Avenue on April, 29.
Police say the victim claimed not to have known the suspect, and was transported to Mission Hospital for life threatening injuries.
Detectives say clear characteristics of the suspect are unavailable, but surveillance video shows a man wearing pointed toe, western style boots.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
