Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting that left one person critically injured.
Police say it happened on February 17 around 7:25 p.m. on South French Broad Avenue. We're told the shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers say the victim was inside a vehicle when the shooting took place and drove himself to the area of Park Square.
Police in the area located the 29-year-old victim saying he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. We're told he was transported to Mission Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
On Thursday, detectives released photos of the above suspect. They say he stands between 5'7" and 5'10" with medium length black hair.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
More news: Firefighters: Helicopter requested to transport patient following crash involving ambulance in Seneca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.