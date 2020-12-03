Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Mauldin are asking for the public's help locating three missing juveniles.
Officers say they were last seen all together on December 1 off Bethel Road in Mauldin and then North East Main Street.
16-year-old Sydney Nalley is 5’4’’ and approximately 126 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Marylin Monroe t-shirt and black leggings.
16-year-old Benjamin Rutherford is 5’11 and approximately 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans. He also has long blonde hair.
17-year-old Zachary Rutherford is 5’11 and approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black beanie and jeans. He also has long blonde hair with a mole on the left side of his face.
Police in Mauldin are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these juveniles to contact Detective Rogers at the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 (option #9) .
