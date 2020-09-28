GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are asking for assistance locating a violent felon wanted for a burglary in Florida and a similar crime in Greenville.
Police said 46-year-old Roberto Boffill Rivera is from Miami, Florida where is wanted for burglary and is a possible suspect in another one in the Greenville City area.
Lt. of the Public Engagement Division Alia Paramore said, "There seems to be a consistent pattern in the burglaries he’s wanted for."
Greenville PD said Rivera is 5'7", Hispanic/Latino and sometimes goes by the alias of Michael Leon-Nardo.
Police said they want to remind everyone to lock their doors, arm alarms, and activate camera systems when they are not home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
