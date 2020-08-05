Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help locating a man who hasn't been seen since the beginning of July.
According to Asheville Police, Jeffrey Allen Johns, Jr. was last in contact with his family at the beginning of July, but hasn't been heard from since.
He was reported missing on July 28.
Johns is described as being 35-years-old, standing 5'11" tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Johns has multiple tattoos including "JAJ" on his left harm, a skull on his right arm, a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem on his right hand and "LICIA" on his neck.
Anyone with information on the location of Johns is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
