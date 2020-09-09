Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help locating a man they say has been missing for more than a week.
39-year-old, Brian Wesley Murray, was last seen in downtown Asheville on August 30, officers say.
Murray is described as standing 5'11" tall, weighing around 180 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Murray is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
