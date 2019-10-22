Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help finding the owner of a dog who they say bit a person causing a minor injury on Sunday.
According to police, the owner of the dog was in the area of 873 Merrimon Avenue, Mod Pizza, on Sunday October 20 around 2 p.m.
Police are seeking the owner, because without contact the victim will be forced to receive the rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
Police say the owner was a male with dark or brown hair, approximately 40 years old. His dog was described as a large, gray pitbull.
Anyone with information to the identity of the owner of the dog is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
