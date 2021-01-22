Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Forest City are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Police say Kymer Janile Hines ran away.
Hines is described as standing 6'4" tall, weighing between 165-170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a mohawk type haircut, being shaved shorter on the sides and longer on top.
Anyone with information on Hines' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chris hopper at Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.
