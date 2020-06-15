Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville responded to Pisgah View Apartments on Sunday after receiving a call for a reported shooting.
Officers say at 5 p.m. on June 14, they found a 48-year-old resident of the apartments suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported by EMS to Mission Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Following an investigation, officers identified 52-year-old Herschell Hamilton of Asheville, as the shooter.
Hamilton is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is described as 5'10", and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair, usually worn very short or shaved completely, and brown eyes. Hamilton has a 1" scar over his left eye.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Hamilton to contact them at 828-252-1110.
