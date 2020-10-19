Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help locating a suspect charged with breaking and entering at Harry's on the Hill, the Buick, GMC dealership located on Patton Avenue.
According to police, the break-in happened on October 11 around 12:30 a.m.
Police say the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Perry Douglas McAfee, used a vehicle to force his way through a fence onto the property, and damaged a number of vehicles and other property once inside.
Police say the suspect then stole a GMC SUV which he used to flee the scene prior to officer's arriving.
At this time, McAfee has not been captured, but the SUV has been recovered.
McAfee is described as described as an African-American male, 52 years old, 5'10" tall, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. McAfee has a tattoo on his left arm of "Coley High," and one on his right arm of "Karen & Perry." Police say he was last known to live in south Asheville.
He's facing charges for the following:
- Breaking and entering
- Breaking and entering a motor vehicle
- Larceny after breaking and entering
- Misdemeanor hit and run
- Injury to real property
- Injury to personal property (4 counts)
Anyone who has seen McAfee is asked to call the Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
