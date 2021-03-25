ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Ashville Police department is asking for assistance in locating Jack Edmund Mohe, 61.
Police said Mohr was seen last on March 13, 2021, around Tunnel Road. He may be driving a 1999 Honda Accord EHY-9112 (Picture of the vehicle on the right).
If anyone has any information regarding Mohr, please call the Ashville Police Department at (828)252-1110.
