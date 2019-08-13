ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a missing teen.
Police said they are searching for 17-year-old Daniel Bradley Ingle, who was last seen wearing a black t shirt, black shorts, and black shoes with turquoise designs and shoe strings on them.
He was last seen on August 6 in West Asheville.
Ingle is 5'7" and weighs around 195 pounds. He has curly dark blonde hair with blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a burning heart on his left hand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.
