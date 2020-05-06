Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are requesting the the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police say Janet Darlene Jump was last seen April 24 in the area of Altamont Apartments in downtown Asheville.
Jump is described as 59-year-old, 5'3" tall and weighing approximately 112 pounds. She has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
Police say Jump suffers from cognitive issues that can cause her to be confused.
If anyone has any information on the location of Janet Darlene Jump they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
More news: Police say suspect wanted for October 2019 stabbing in Asheville, arrested in New York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.