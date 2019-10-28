Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Greenville police asked anyone with information on a deadly shooting over the weekend to contact investigators.
Police said a man was found dead in a vacant apartment on Shaw Street in Greenville.
Police said a friend found the victim at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday but the coroner placed the time of death at around 5 a.m.
Deputy coroner Jeff Fowler identified the victim as 55-year-old Roger Taylor Belton of Cyrus Court in Greenville. The coroner's office said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Police officers and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.
Officers ask anyone with information in the case to call Greenville police at 864-271-5333 or Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
