ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are asking for information after officers said two apartments were fired into early Monday.
Police said they were called out to apartments on Deaverview Road in west Asheville just after 1 a.m. and found that two apartments had been struck by gunfire.
Officers found shell casings in the parking lot and two bullet holes in each apartment.
Officers said people were inside both apartments when they were fired into but no one was hurt.
Police ask anyone with information on what happened to call the APD at 828-252-1110.
