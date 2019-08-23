HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are investigating an armed bank robbery along Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.
Police say around 10:45 a.m. a man walked into the bank handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a white shirt, tan pants, and a light-colored ball cap. The suspect may be traveling in a gold Nissan Altima with possible Georgia license plate.
Hendersonville Police are attempting to identify the suspect and seeking assistance from the public.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Eric LaRowe with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025. Tips may also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department App.
