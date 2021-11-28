GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police responded to a scene at the Morningside Assisted Living facility after shots were fired and a resident was found unconscious, according to Greenwood City Police.
Police say dispatch received a fire alarm call at around 8:53 p.m., but on route to the scene they learned a resident had a gun and shots were fired.
The resident was found unconscious when police arrived and has been taken to the hospital, according to police.
According to police, a fire was started in the same room as the unconscious resident. There are no details on how the fire started at this time, says police.
Police say the other residents have been taken to the United Way facility.
Stay tuned as we learn more.
