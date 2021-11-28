GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police responded to a scene at the Morningside Assisted Living facility after shots were fired and a resident was found unconscious, according to Greenwood City Police.
Police say dispatch received a fire alarm call at around 8:53 p.m. Upon arrival, a resident was found unconscious and has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
According to police, a fire was created in the room where the unconscious woman was found. Police said they were later told one of the residents put ammunition in a toaster oven causing noises that sounded like gun shots.
Police say the other residents have been taken to the United Way facility.
The facility mentioned the resident was a veteran who is still able to drive, so it could have been possibly the left the facility and brought back the ammunition. There was never a gun on the property, according to the facility, only the ammo.
Stay tuned as we learn more.
