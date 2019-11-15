SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg man is facing charges for attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.
Officers say a man was stabbed along Textile Road, on August 30th, just before 4 p.m.
The victim was allegedly sharing a beer with a friend from high school, when the friend, who was later identified as the suspect, pulled a knife in an attempt to rob the victim.
Police say the victim was cut multiple times on the face and chest and had to receive medical treatment after the incident. The suspect was later identified as Mr. Timothy Kershaw, who was arrested on on November 14th.
