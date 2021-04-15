GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said man accused of going on a tirade inside a Dollar Tree store, assaulting employees, and trying to run over a person with a shopping cart, all before attempting to punch a police officer with a ball-point pen clenched between his fingers, now faces a list of charges, including attempted murder.
According to a police incident report, it all went down at the Dollar Tree on Wade Hampton Boulevard, next to the Walmart Supercenter, on Tuesday afternoon. The responding officer reported that she was called to the store for an assault that had just occurred. When she arrived, a female employee opened the door to the store and pointed to a man walking down the sidewalk toward the Walmart, and the employee advised the officer the man had been behind the assault in the store.
The officer said she approached that man, later identified as Jeffrey Gaffney, to stop but, “Gaffney immediately became irate and aggressive and began walking away,” the report states. Gaffney continued to walk away, curse at the officer, and refuse to give his side of the story to the officer. That’s when the officer said she advised Gaffney that he would be detained.
Gaffney, per the report, then threatened to kill the officer, and raised a clenched fist, in which he had a ball-point pen with the tip exposed clenched between his fingers. The officer described in vivid detail what happened next:
“I could tell by Gaffney's demeanor and facial expressions it was clear that he intended to inflict harm on me. I could see how tightly Gaffney was clenching the pen which had the point exposed. Gaffney had a thousand-yard stare in his eyes and his face appeared aggressive. As Gaffney was yelling at me he was spitting and aggressively stepping towards me. I believe at this time that my life was in danger. Gaffney again yelled that he was going to kill me. Gaffney continued swinging his clenched fist containing the pen at me.”
The officer said one of Gaffney’s punches did connect with her arm, and the pen punctured the skin. At that time, however, another officer arrived at the scene and helped take Gaffney into custody. That officer then transported Gaffney, 60, to the city jail.
Afterward, the responding officer entered the store to speak with the employees and view the surveillance footage of the events that transpired before his arrival.
The report states the video showed Gaffney enter a restricted area in the back of the store, which was clearly marked “employees only.” When employees in this area tried to guide Gaffney back to the sales floor, the report said “Gaffney became disorderly” – shoving his body against one employee, throwing a toothpaste container at another, then punching an employee multiple times in the face before jabbing at the employee with the ball-point pen in his hand and kicking the man. Then, on his way out of the store, the report states Gaffney tried to run over the female employee who flagged down the police officer with a shopping cart.
Once Gaffney was outside, the employees said they locked the doors and Gaffney attempted to pick up a trash can from outside, but it was bolted to the ground.
Police said they presented their evidence to a judge, who signed warrants charging Gaffney with attempted murder, threatening the life of a public official, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault and battery first degree, and burglary second degree.
