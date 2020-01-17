GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gaffney police said a baby boy is in critical condition and a man accused of punching the child multiple times in the head has been arrested.
The assault happened Thursday. Police said they were called to the hospital where the three-month-old baby had been carried to the ER by his mother, grandmother, and Justin Keith Crowe.
Police said the mother told them that she and the grandmother had gone to the grocery store and had left Crowe to care for the baby. In total, the mother said they were gone about half an hour, but while they were away, she said Crowe called them to report that the baby would not stop crying. When they returned, the mother told police the baby was unresponsive.
Police said Crowe was taken to the police department to be interviewed. During the interview, police said Crowe confessed that he punched the baby in the head several times. He was charged with felony inflicting great bodily injury on a child.
The baby was eventually airlifted to Greenville Children’s Hospital where police said the child was listed in critical condition.
