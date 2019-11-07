Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney said Thursday they determined a Tuesday night shooting that left a baby girl injured took place inside a home and not while the baby's mother was walking.
Initially, police said the mother was walking with her daughter in the West End of Gaffney on Kendrick Street between Littlejohn Street and Davis Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired a gun.
Ramsey said the little girl was hit in the foot and taken to Prisma Healthcare in Greenville.
On Thursday, Chief Chris Skinner said investigators have since learned the shooting happened in a home in the Kendrick Street area.
Investigators believe the shooting was an accident but Skinner said charges are likely in the case.
Police said additional details will be forthcoming.
