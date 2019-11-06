Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney are investigating following a shooting Tuesday night that left a baby girl injured.
According to Captain Ron Ramsey, a mother was walking with her daughter in the West End of Gaffney on Kendrick Street between Littlejohn Street and Davis Street around 9:30 p.m. when someone fired a gun.
Ramsey say the little girl was hit in the foot and taken to Prisma Healthcare in Greenville. It's unclear at this time how old the child who was injured was, but police say they believe she maybe only a year old.
It's unknown at this time if the mother was targeted or if the shooting was random Captain Ramsey said.
We're told police are continuing to interview witnesses that were in the area and the investigation is still in its early stages.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
