CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Study Hall Kitchen & Bar in downtown Clemson was shut down after police said the bar was found to be serving alcohol without a license.
Clemson police Chief Jimmy Dixon said his officers and SLED Alcohol enforcement agents were conducting compliance checks at the businesses in the city which sell alcohol when they made the discovery.
Dixon said the compliance checks are performed multiple times each year.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SLED for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.