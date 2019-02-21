CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Students at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University were ordered to shelter in place as police investigated a shots fired incident Thursday night.
Shots fired incident. Students at Campus Walk Apartments need to shelter in place. Law enforcement on scene investigating.— Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) February 22, 2019
The official Twitter feed for Horry County PD indicates the incident was called in as a barricaded person near Hicks Circle. HCPD says they are working to resolve the situation quickly.
UPDATE: HCPD is on scene of an incident involving a barricaded person near Hicks Circle. Neighbors in the surrounding area have been evacuated. Others are asked to shelter in place, or avoid the area until advised otherwise. pic.twitter.com/cojfpPGbX8— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2019
Since the initial call, HCPD has deployed its mobile command center to the scene.
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.:The Horry County Incident Command Unit has arrived on scene near Hicks Circle.This mobile command center will provide resources to our HCPD team as they work to resolve the incident. pic.twitter.com/DBvxoiUlQt— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2019
HCPD has also asked community members to steer clear of the area and advises residents that officers may be using gas canisters to try and get the person out.
UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The mobile command unit is in place and Special Operations is on scene.We ask community members to steer clear of the area.Those in the area currently, you may hear the sound of gas canisters being used in an attempt to bring out the barricaded individual. pic.twitter.com/aaztad1YGX— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2019
Around midnight on Friday, HCPD reported that the situation had been resolved without further incident and one person has since been taken into custody. HCPD and Coastal Carolina police worked to clear the scene.
UPDATE 12 a.m.:The barricaded person situation has been resolved without incident.One person has been taken into custody. HCPD and CCU PD are working to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/nsHkRPoOzV— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2019
As of writing, the person's identity or potential charges were not released.
