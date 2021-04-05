Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said they believe the death of a man found dead in the roadway along Main Street early Monday morning to be suspicious.
According to the coroner's office, a male victim was found in the area of 17 South Main Street around 1:15 a.m.
A spokesman for the police department said investigators cannot yet reveal more details about the investigation.
"At this time we are treating it as suspicious, and do have some leads," explained Lt. Alia Paramore with GPD. "However, investigators prefer not to release information pertinent to the case until the leads have been exhausted. Thank you for understanding that sometimes these cases take time and putting information out prematurely may jeopardize the case."
The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed to help determine the man's cause and manner of death.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
More news: Heating up this week, dry through Weds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.