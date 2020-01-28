BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Belton Police Department says a man already incarcerated for a string of business burglaries has been tied to another crime - this time at a home on Smythe Street.
Officers say they were called to a residence along the street on January 23 in reference to a burglary. The residents told police that they had been away for two weeks, and came home to find their residence burglarized.
Through an investigation, police say they were able to tie Larry Seals, 43, to the crime. They were also able to gather enough evidence to seek a search warrant for a house adjacent to the burglarized home along Smythe Street.
Police say the search warrant, executed on January 25, yielded the discovery of several of the items that had been reported stolen. They were recovered, and returned to the victim.
Evidence found during the search further confirmed officers' belief that Seals was connected to the incident. Arrest warrants were obtained and served for the 43-year-old, who was already in the detention center - charged in connection to another burglary incident.
Officers continue to search for the remaining items reported stolen.
MORE NEWS:
Two charged after officials say 4 trailers stolen from Upstate fire stations, including those for 'Burned Children's Fund'
Deputies: Dog who led them to kidnapping & arson suspect named honorary K-9 officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.