ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville Police say that a body was pulled from the Swannanoa River Monday afternoon.
According to a release, officers say that the body was pulled from the river by firefighters after the police department received a call that reported a body floating in the river near Azalea Street.
Detectives and forensic technicians are currently working to identify the body, officers say.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
