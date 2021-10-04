ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police are investigating after a body of a missing teenager was found Saturday, according to the Asheville Police Department and the Woodfin Police Department.
The body was Jose Renoso Ramirez, 19, was found in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road, according to the department.
The departments are treating this case as a homicide, according to police.
Ramirez was reported missing Sept. 27.
Ramirez’s family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled to find out how he died.
If you know anything about his disappearance, you can text TIP2APD or calling 828-252-1110.
