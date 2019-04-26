Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenville Police Department upgraded charges against Brook Graham in the case of Julie Valentine from homicide by child abuse to murder.
Graham was identified by police earlier in April as the mother and suspect in the death of the unknown child found in 1990 referred to by police as Julie Valentine.
Police say the newborn baby girl was found dead in a Kenmore vacuum cleaner box in a field off the road now named Verdae Boulevard.
According to the autopsy conducted, the baby girl had been born alive and may have lived several days before her body was found.
DNA testing revealed Graham's former boyfriend was Julie's father which eventually led them to Graham.
Back in early April we spoke to Valentine's father who told us he's been cooperating with police. At this time he has not been charged in connection to the baby's death.
Related: Greenville police arrest woman believed to be baby's mother in Julie Valentine killing, father not charged
Greenville police say DNA results confirm woman charged in Julie Valentine's death is her mother; father says he forgives her
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.