ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said officers apprehended two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,300 in medication and other items in a Friday shoplifting case.
Police said the suspects’ haul was valued $1386.92.
Police posted a photo of the items stolen on Facebook, which included multiple containers of antacids and ant-heartburn meds, including Pepcid Complete, Nexium, and Prilosec.
The shoplifters also took BC headache powder, Goody’s headache powder and laundry detergent, per the photo.
Police have not released the name of the suspected shoplifters.
