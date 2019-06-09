GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A motorist was 'a little off track' Saturday night when their car got stuck on some train tracks within Greenville city limits.
According to Greenville Police, officers were called out around 10:30 p.m. to a scene off Augusta Street where they found a car stuck on the train tracks alongside Greenville High School.
No injuries were reported - if you don't include the car.
A Facebook post from the Police Department says the car was in extra need of some auto shop repairs, and had to be removed from the rainy scene by tow truck.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County deputies investigating after one injured in mobile home park shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.