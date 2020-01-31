GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they were called to the Verdae Village shopping center Friday afternoon after people reportedly spotted a man with a gun interacting with a woman in the parking lot.
Police said the call initially came in as a robbery but investigators believe it may have been a domestic disturbance.
Someone was taken into custody but police said details were limited and the incident is still under investigation.
