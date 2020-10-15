Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Fountain Inn say they have captured a woman that they issued a warning for Thursday morning.
According to officers, Krista Lea Perry is now in custody and there is no danger to the community. They were searching for her in the area of Greenpond Road and SC Highway 418.
Perry is described as a white female standing about 5'7" tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Police say Perry was last seen Thursday morning at the Sonoco on Highway 418 wearing blue jeans, a yellow shirt and handcuffs. Officers say she has brown hair, possibly pulled back in a bun.
Police say Perry is facing drug charges and a charge on escape.
