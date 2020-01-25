GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a vehicle collided with a utility pole Saturday evening, leaving several nearby homes without power.
GPD says the collision happened sometime before 8:45 p.m. on Rutherford Road, near N. Pleasantburg Drive. According to police, the crash was able to down power lines, leading to the outage.
The Duke Energy outage map reported 1,140 homes near where the accident happened were without power. As of writing, power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.
The severity of the collision is not known as of writing. Our crew on scene noted a truck and an SUV were involved, both of which were towed away eventually.
The impact split the pole, according to our crews on scene.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.