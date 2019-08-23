GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigating after a car hit a building near downtown Greenville Friday morning.

Car into building

Car vs building in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 23, 2019)

Police said the crash happened on I-385 North heading away from downtown.

Injuries were reported.

The building did not appear to be damaged.

Car into building (3).jpg

Crash on E North/I-385 N heading out of Greenville (Aug. 23, 2019/ FOX Carolina)

Our crew at the scene saw a car and a pickup truck that were damaged near the scene.

Car into building (4).JPG

Crash on E North/I-385 N heading out of Greenville (Aug. 23, 2019/ FOX Carolina)
Car into building (1).JPG

Crash on E North/I-385 N heading out of Greenville (Aug. 23, 2019/ FOX Carolina)

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Photos: Former Clemson QB Boyd gives backpacks full of supplies to students

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.