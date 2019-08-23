GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are investigating after a car hit a building near downtown Greenville Friday morning.
Police said the crash happened on I-385 North heading away from downtown.
Injuries were reported.
The building did not appear to be damaged.
Our crew at the scene saw a car and a pickup truck that were damaged near the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
