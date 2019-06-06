SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police say an elderly driver suffered a medical episode Thursday evening, causing her to crash into a Bojangles restaurant.
SPD says the 70-year-old driver was traveling west on Bypass 123 when she suffered the episode, causing her to cross out of her lane of travel, over the center turn lane, and both eastbound lanes, eventually driving into the restaurant's parking lot.
Police say the Subaru Forester came to a rest when it hit the front east corner of the Bojangles, and that the driver was alert when she was taken out of the car by EMS and Seneca fire crews. However, SPD says she was transported to a Greenville hospital for treatment for what is believed to be a combination of her medical condition and for unknown injuries she sustained in the collision.
