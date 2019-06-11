ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The NCDOT has reported a road closure due to a collision along I-240 near Tunnel Road.
The closure was reported Tuesday, just after 10:31 p.m.
Asheville Police said that when they arrived, the vehicle was flipped.
Upon investigation, they learned two victims were ejected, and one was entrapped.
Two passengers sustained life threatening injuries, and one with critical injuries were sent to Mission Hospital for medical treatment, Asheville Police say.
No fatalities have been reported.
No other immediate details were available.
