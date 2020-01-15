ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are investigating after shots rang out at a local apartment complex Wednesday evening.
APD confirmed to FOX Carolina around 6:20 p.m. that a car was hit by bullets at the Fairview Gardens apartment complex on Williamston Road. No injuries have been reported as of writing, but officers say they're interviewing people.
Thus far, nobody has been taken into custody.
Stay tuned for updates as we get more details.
probably amish , right ?
