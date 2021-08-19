Police: Catalytic converter stolen from car in Seneca

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen in Seneca, According to the Seneca Police Department.
The incident happened at Solar Shield at 902 Bypass 123 Wednesday, Aug. 18 around 6 a.m., according to the department.
If you recognize anything about the pictures above, you’re asked to call Investigator M Teramano at 864-973-3228.
