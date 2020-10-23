Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville North Carolina have arrested two people and charged them with felony child abuse. While making the arrests, officers say they also located a fugitive wanted in an armed robbery.
Police say on October 1, detectives with the Family Justice Center were notified of allegations involving child abuse. Officers say among the allegations, was a young child overdosing on a suspected opioid.
Following an investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Laquanda Duncan of Asheville and 26-year-old Shabazz Tucker of Asheville on October 23 and charged them both with felony child abuse.
Duncan and Tucker initially received a $30,000 secured bond, but both have since been released from custody.
Police say during the course of the arrests detectives developed a reason to believe Nilson Javier Bonilla, wanted for an armed robbery in West Asheville back in September, was inside the residence.
Detectives say Bonilla was found hiding inside a storage container inside a closet at the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with three outstanding warrants including robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to sell a schedule six substance.
Bonilla is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.
