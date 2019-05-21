ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) After investigating an infant's death from February of this year, Anderson Police announced her mother has been charged in connection to the incident.
According to Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart, a death investigation began on February 12 after learning of the infant's passing. He says the little girl suffered from medical issues.
The Anderson County Coroner identified the girl as 2-week-old Paisleigh Izabellah Lollis. He says Paisleigh was found unresponsive by her parents in the early hours of February 12.
The coroner says the young girl's parents notified 911. EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the infant dead at 11:20 a.m.
The Anderson County Task Force - consisting of The Anderson Police Department, SLED, the Department of Social Services, and the Anderson County Coroner's Office - began to investigate her death.
Stewart says the investigation found that Paisleigh's mother, Brianna Lollis, did not seek proper medical aid - thus resulting in the infant's death.
After months of analyzing and gathering evidence, police charged 23-year-old Brianna with Homicide by Child Abuse.
She was arraigned Tuesday morning. Stewart says she was denied bond, and will remain in the Anderson County Detention Center until a circuit court or general sessions judge sets a bond.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates on this case.
MORE NEWS:
Troopers announce detour after chase ends in crash blocking US 25 near Piedmont
'Princess' looking for a nice castle to call forever home after being surrendered, ACHS board member says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.