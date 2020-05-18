ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department has charged a 54-year-old man after identifying him as the suspect in a shooting on May 12 that left a person injured.
According to a news release, officers responded to Black Street in the Southside community around 12:45 a.m. in response to reports of gunfire. Though no victims or witnesses were discovered at the scene, police say they were informed by the staff at Mission Hospital that a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was at their facility.
Police say the 52-year-old victim received emergency treatment and remains in stable condition as of writing.
Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify Raymond Eugene Neal, 54, as a suspect.
Neal has since been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and the possession of a firearm by a felon.
He's currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $210,000 secured bond.
