ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department arrested and charged a man after he reportedly assaulted a female over the weekend.
Police say an officer was patrolling the Southside community around 9 p.m. on August 1 when they were notified by a pedestrian of an assault in progress near Depot Street.
The officer arrived to find a man actively assaulting a female and attempted to intervene. The suspect, identified as Jermain Deshawn Davidson, led the officer on a foot pursuit into a wooded area nearby and was apprehended a short while later without incident.
Police say that through their investigation, they learned the assault was of a domestic nature between the couple.
Davidson, 44, has been charged with assault by strangulation and resisting arrest. He was also served with outstanding arrest warrants for assault by strangulation, first degree burglary and assault no a female from a separate incident in 2019.
Due to the domestic nature of the incident, Davidson is being held under no bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
